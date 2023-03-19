NTPC-Barh synchronises 4th unit

Patna: A 660-MW unit of the National Thermal Power Corporation’s plant at Barh in Patna district was synchronised with the grid on Sunday morning, which is likely to result in supply of an additional 405 MW electricity for Bihar, a company official said.

According to NTPC spokesman Vishwanath Chandan, the unit was successfully synchronised at 9.30 am. “The super critical based power project in Bihar has a total installed capacity of 3,300 MW with five units of 660-MW each. With today’s development, we can look forward to the last unit becoming operational in 2023-24,” Chandan said.

The three units that became operational earlier are already successful in generation, and have been contributing over 1,600 MW electricity to Bihar, he said.