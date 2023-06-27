NTPC bags ‘Platinum Award’ for highest GeM procurement

New Delhi: NTPC has received “Platinum Award” for its exceptional performance in GeM Procurement (Government e-Marketplace). The company’s outstanding contributions and excellence in procurement activities have been recognised through this prestigious award. NTPC’s remarkable achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to operational excellence and efficiency.

Outperforming all other Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), NTPC has emerged as the undisputed leader in GeM Procurement. During the fiscal year 2022-2023, the company achieved an impressive GeM Procurement Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 24,216 crore, as a frontrunner in the Industry.

The award was presented by the, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, who commended NTPC for its consistent efforts in leveraging GeM Procurement effectively. The Award was received by Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, and C Sivakumar, Regional Executive Director (Western Region-II, USSC).