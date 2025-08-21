NTPC arm commissions 212.5MW solar, 52.5MW wind capacities

New Delhi: State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said that its arm NTPC Green Energy has commissioned 212.5 MW of solar and 52.5 MW of wind capacities, taking the group’s installed and commercial capacity to 83,242MW.

According to a regulatory filing, NTPC Green Energy has declared commercial operation (COD) of the fourth part capacity of 212.5 MW out

of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy from August 20, 2025.

NTPC Renewable Energy is a step-down subsidiary of NTPC.

NTPC Green Energy has also declared COD of part capacity of 52.8

MW (Wind) by a group company of our subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd from August 21, 2025.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 83,242 MW, it stated.