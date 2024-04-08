NTPC aims power generation capacity addition of 5GW in FY25

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said it is eying 5 GW power generation capacity addition in financial year 2024-25.

NTPC aims to add 3 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity, exemplifying its steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship, a company statement said.

Simultaneously, the power major aims to add 2 GW to its thermal energy capacity.

According to the statement, NTPC has set a target to add 5GW of installed capacity reflecting its commitment to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

In FY24, NTPC successfully added 3,924 MW of new capacity to its portfolio, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to nearly 76 GW.

Presently, the group has an operational RE capacity of 3.5 GW, with an extensive pipeline exceeding 20 GW.

By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil-based capacity to 45-50 per cent of the company’s portfolio that will include 60 GW RE capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW.

NTPC Ltd is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation.