NTPC adopts global Business Continuity Plan

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power producer

becomes the first power sector PSU to implement a comprehensive Business Continuity Plan (BCP) aligned with ISO 22301:2019, the international standard for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS). This strategic initiative strengthens NTPC’s ability to ensure uninterrupted power generation and supply under all circumstances.

The BCP, formally adopted by the company’s Risk Management Committee, has been developed in alignment with global best practices and tailored to NTPC’s expansive operational footprint. It provides a structured framework to prepare for, respond to, and recover from potential disruptions—ranging from natural calamities and cyber threats to supply chain interruptions and technical failures—while safeguarding the safety of personnel and assets.

The BCP incorporates periodic risk assessments, disaster recovery drills, redundant communication systems, and coordinated response protocols. It also includes mechanisms for continuous review and improvement to address emerging risks in the rapidly evolving energy sector.