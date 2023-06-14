NTPC achieves 433rd rank, climbs 52 positions in Forbes’ Global List

NTPC Limited, India’s largest power generation company, has climbed an impressive 52 positions to secure the 433rd rank in Forbes’ Global 2000 List for 2023. This prestigious list, compiled by Forbes, recognises the world’s largest companies based on four key metrics: sales, profits, assets, and market value.

The significant improvement in NTPC’s position in the Global 2000 rankings is evidence of the company’s steady expansion, sound financial condition, and persistent dedication to excellence.

In 2022, NTPC held the 485th rank, showcasing a commendable rise by 52 positions within just one year. This demonstrates NTPC’s commitment to scaling new heights of success and emerging as a strong force in the global market.

Among the largest Indian companies, NTPC has climbed one place to secure the 10th rank in 2023.