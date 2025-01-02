NTPC achieves 326 BU generation up to Q3

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power utility, recorded a generation of 326 BU by the end of the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 3.82 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

NTPC coal stations achieved a cumulative plant load factor (PLF) of 76.20 per cent by the end of Q3 of FY 2024-25.

By the end of the calendar year 2024, NTPC Group’s installed capacity stands at 76,598 MW, with an addition of 2,724 MW during the year.

These accomplishments reinforce NTPC’s commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation.

Apart from its operational capacity of 76.6 GW, an additional 29.5 GW of capacity, including 9.6 GW of renewable capacity, is under construction. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, and green hydrogen solutions, and participated in the bidding for power distribution in Union Territories.