NSO revises numbers in national account

The National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday revised upwards the Gross National Disposable Income (GNDI) for 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 to Rs 1,74,816, Rs 1,98,125 and Rs 2,13,905, respectively.

According to a corrigendum released by the NSO on Friday, the GNDI (at current prices) has grown 13.3 per cent and 8 per cent in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

The national account data released on Thursday had shown the GNDI grew 12.6 per cent and 7.9 per cent in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

The GNDI was Rs 1,74,816, Rs 1,96,833 and Rs 2,12,461 in FY22, FY23 and FY24, respectively.

The Net National Disposable Income (NNDI) has also been revised to Rs 2,12,58,230, Rs 2,42,58,653, and Rs 2,64,42,791 for FY22, FY23, and FY24, respectively.

The NNDI were shown as Rs 2,12,58,230, Rs 2,40,79,994, Rs 2,62,41,394 for the three fiscal years, respectively.

The NNDI growth has been revised to 14.1 per cent and 9 per cent from 13.3 and 9 per cent in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Similarly, the Gross National Disposable Income has been revised to Rs 2,39,25,034, Rs 2,73,98,551, Rs 2,98,39,727 in FY22, FY23, and FY24, respectively.

It was Rs 2,39,25,034, Rs 2,72,19,892, and Rs 2,96,38,330 in the three fiscal years, respectively.

The Gross National Disposable Income growth has been revised to 14.5 per cent and 8.9 per cent from 13.8 per cent and 8.9 per cent in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.