NSO launches first-ever Annual Survey of incorporated services sector enterprises with reference period of 2024-25

New Delhi: The National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday announced the launch of the first-ever Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises, with its first reference period of 2024-25.

According to an official statement, the NSO will use the GSTN database as a sampling frame and survey more than 1.21 lakh enterprises in the survey. Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE) will begin from April 2026, covering all states and Union Territories; accompanied by an explainer document titled Know Your Survey: A User Guide to the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE), designed specifically for communicating the study processes in a user-friendly manner.

In terms of economic significance, the services sector contributes more than half of India’s GDP, generates millions of jobs and has been a major catalyst for the country’s economic transformation in the last few decades. ASISSE is envisaged to be a key source of official data on the incorporated services sector of the economy, comprising services like trade, transport, hospitality, information technology, education, health, etc., and thereby, representing one of the most dynamic components of India’s economy.

It is a significant initiative aimed at developing a comprehensive database of the incorporated services sector in India.

A comparable database for the registered manufacturing sector already exists through the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), conducted by the NSO.

The unincorporated non-agricultural sector (excluding construction) is covered by the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE).

Together, these three surveys provide a holistic view of the non-agricultural economy, capturing key indicators at state and industry levels. The survey covers corporate entities in the services sector – companies registered under the Companies Act, 1956/2013 or Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.

With a sample size of approximately 1.21 lakh enterprises, the survey is expected to generate key operational and economic indicators, which are crucial for evidence-based policymaking and economic analysis.

It will be conducted under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, as amended in 2017 and through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, and data will be collected through a secure web-based portal.