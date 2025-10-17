NSL gets BIS certification

NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) has achieved a historic milestone by becoming first company in the country to receive an Indian Standards license for ‘Hot Rolled Steel Strip, Sheet & Plates for Welded Steel Pipe for Pipeline Transportation Systems - General Requirements (IS 18384:2023).’ The certification was presented by the BIS during the World Standards Day 2025 celebration organised by BIS, Raipur, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Raipur. The award was received by Amrit Narayan, Chief General Manager (Steel), NMDC Steel, from Chhattisgarh CM, Vishnu Deo Sai, in presence of Dayal Das Baghel, Minister of Food & Civil Supplies, and SK Gupta, Director & Head, BIS Raipur.