NSL delivers record-breaking operational performance in Nov

Nagarnar (Chhattisgarh): NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), India’s youngest integrated steel plant, closed November 2025 with record operational performance across its value chain, driven by stable process-es, higher capacity utilisation and improved efficiencies.

The Raw Material Handling System achieved its highest-ever daily wagon tippling of 616 on November 21, 2025 alongside a record monthly Base Mix output of 5,18,886 tonnes.

The Sinter Plant posted its best single-day production of 15,590 tonnes and a record 4,14,271 tonnes for the month, operating at over 105 per cent capacity.

The Blast Furnace delivered 11,315 tonnes of Hot Metal on November 28—119 per cent of rated capacity—and 2,80,049 tonnes for the month, crossing 101 per cent utilisation. NSL also registered its lowest monthly average fuel rate of 519 kg per tonne and its highest PCI rate of 164 kg per tonne.

The Steel Melting Shop, Thin Slab Caster and Hot Strip Mills set new records with monthly HR Coil out-put of 2,03,356 tonnes, Crude Steel production of 2,09,445 tonnes and Liquid Steel output of 2,15,010 tonnes, with utilisation above 84–86 per cent. The plant achieved a best-ever converter lining life of 4,799 heats and added two commercial grades—IS 2062 E450BR and IS 2062 E350C—expanding its offerings for construction and engineering.

Operational optimisation at the Oxygen Plant generated power cost savings of about Rs 1.9 crore. NSL also completed PG tests for the Blast Furnace and Turbo Blower packages and secured BIS certifica-tions for IS 2041:2024 and IS 2062 E450BR.

CMD Amitava Mukherjee said the record performance reflects the team’s dedication, adding that NSL is poised to contribute strongly to India’s steel growth story.