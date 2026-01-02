NSE’s Nifty index gives nearly 10% return during the year 2025

New Delhi: NSE’s Nifty index, the most popular index among stock market traders and investors, gave a return of nearly 10 per cent during the year 2025, while the exchange’s leading midcap index, Midcap 150, returned 4.8 per cent. Its smallcap index, Smallcap 250, however, gave a negative return of 7.6 per cent, data collated by the exchange showed.

The exchange’s total market capitalisation was up by Rs 30 lakh crore, or 6.8 per cent during the year. And NSE’s market cap to India’s GDP ratio, a measure of the vibrancy of the financial market compared to the real economy, was at 136 per cent, the exchange’s data showed.

NSE also said that through the equity channel, a little over Rs 4 lakh crore was raised by companies. The data includes primary and secondary offerings.

Through IPOs and offers for sale funds worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore were raised through NSE’s main board platform. Another Rs 2.1 lakh crore worth of funds were also raised by companies through rights offers, preferential allotments and QIPs.

Through NSE Emerge, the exchange’s dedicated SME platform, nearly Rs 5,600 crore was raised during the year. An additional Rs 2,750 crore was raised by SMEs through rights offers, preferential allotments and QIPs, data showed.

Recently, NSE said that 700th SME company was listed on its Emerge platform.

The exchange also said that through REITs and InvITs, a total of Rs 32,610 crore was raised through its platforms in 2025. Of the total, about Rs 22,500 crore was raised through InvITs and the balance through REITs. Through NSE’s debt platform, a little over Rs 14.7 lakh crore was raised during the year. The total fund mobilisation through all the debt, equity and trust offerings was Rs 19.2 lakh crore, the exchange said.

During the year 213 companies were listed on NSE, compared to 268 the previous year. Of the total, 101 were mainboard IPOs while the balance 112 were SMEs, it said.