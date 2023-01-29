NSE world’s largest derivatives exchange for 4th straight year

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has again emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2022, in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

This is the fourth consecutive year when the exchange earned the top spot, the NSE said in a statement on

Sunday.

In addition, the exchange was ranked third in the equity segment by the number of trades (electronic order book) in 2022, an advancement from the previous year when it was in the fourth position, as per statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The calendar year witnessed the benchmark equity index the Nifty 50 touching lifetime high of 18,887.60.

Further, significant strengthening in liquidity was seen in several product categories, including equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives.

In the equity segment, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) daily-average turnover stood at Rs 470 crore in CY 2022, an increase of 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Sovereign Gold Bond’s daily average turnover in the secondary market was Rs 7 crore in CY 2022, a jump of 59 per cent YoY.

Government securities, which have been made available in the equity segment of NSE, are also seeing significant growth, although on a lower base, with volumes touching a daily average turnover of Rs 3 crore last month.