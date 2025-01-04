NSE tops Asia IPO Chart, raises `1.67L crore in 2024

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange on Friday said it has recorded the highest number of IPOs in Asia last year, which cumulatively raised about Rs 1.67 lakh crore, the largest-ever fundraising globally from the primary market.

The bourse registered the highest number of IPOs — 90 on the mainboard and 178 on the SME platform Emerge — in any calendar year, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in India’s capital markets, NSE said.

“India led the chart with NSE facilitating 268 companies going for IPOs raising total fundraise of approximately Rs 1.67 lakh crore ($19.5 billion), including the Rs 27,735 crore ($3.3 billion) public issue of Hyundai Motor India, the largest-ever in India and the second-largest globally in 2024,” the exchange said in a statement.

Among the IPOs, 90 companies were listed on NSE’s mainboard, contributing Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while 178 SMEs collectively raised Rs 7,349 crore, it noted.

“The data suggest that NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia, including Japan Exchange Group, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange have done cumulatively,” Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE said.