NSE & Tata Memorial to build Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai with 60-bed Bone Marrow Transplant Centre

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), through its CSR arm NSE Foundation, has partnered with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to develop a G+11-storey Multispecialty Cancer Hospital at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Navi Mumbai.

The Rs 380 crore project, to be built by L&T in EPC mode, will include a 60-bed Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre—the largest in India and among the biggest in South Asia. The facility will serve around 1.3 lakh OPD patients annually and conduct over 600 BMT procedures a year. Operations are expected to begin by July 2027.

At the Bhoomi Pujan, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, said, “NSE is honoured to partner with TMC in this landmark initiative. Our aim is to support the healthcare needs of cancer patients and their families and contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer in India. We are translating our spirit of purpose to the heart of healthcare through this much-needed hospital block at ACTREC.”

Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director, TMC, said, “The new hospital block will fill a critical gap in treating comorbidities in cancer patients. The 60-bed BMT unit will make ACTREC one of the largest centres for such treatment in South Asia, offering life-saving procedures at highly subsidized costs.”

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC, added, “This collaboration will help bridge a vital gap in specialized care and significantly expand access to affordable Bone Marrow Transplant services across the country.”