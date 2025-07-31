NSE surpasses 23 cr investor accounts, adds 1 cr in 3 months

new delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has surpassed 23 crore investor trading accounts in July, with the latest 1 crore addition taking place in three months, the bourse announced on Wednesday.

This came after the exchange crossed 22-crore mark in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of unique registered investors stood at 11.8 crore as of July 2025, NSE said in a statement.

An investor may hold accounts with multiple brokers and therefore can have multiple client codes.

In terms of regional distribution, Maharashtra leads in investor accounts at 4 crore with 17 per cent market share, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.5 crore, with 11 per cent share), Gujarat (over 2 crore, with 9 per cent share), and West Bengal and Rajasthan (each with over 1.3 crore, 6 per cent share).

Collectively, these five states account for nearly half of all investor accounts, while the top-ten states contribute close to three-fourths of

the total.

The exchange noted that a growing share of market participants are young and first-time investors.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, attributed the growing investors’ count to the deepening trust in India’s capital markets and the resilience of investor sentiment amid global economic uncertainty.

“The expansion has been powered by rapid digitalisation and the widespread uptake of mobile-based trading solutions, which have significantly lowered entry barriers for investors, particularly across smaller cities and semi-urban centres. It also highlights the effectiveness of targeted policy and institutional efforts -- ranging from streamlined onboarding to financial literacy drives -- in fostering broader market inclusion,” he added.

Over the past five years, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have delivered strong annualised returns of over 17% and 20%, respectively.

“With more people investing in equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and debt instruments, this milestone marks a more diversified and accessible investment landscape driven by technology,” Krishnan said.