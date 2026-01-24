NSE sets up stall at Int’l Kolkata Book Fair 2026

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), under the aegis of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in collaboration with other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), has set up an investor awareness pavilion at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair 2026.

The pavilion (stall no. 249) is located at Boimela Prangan, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, and will be open for 14 days from January 22, 2026. The pavilion was inaugurated by Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Whole Time Member, SEBI, in the presence of Jeevan Sonparote, Executive Director, SEBI, Vikas S.S., Regional Director, SEBI, and senior representatives of participating institutions.

Varshney also unveiled a booklet providing essential guidance on investing in the securities market, along with tips on fraud and scam prevention. The initiative aims to enhance public understanding of the securities market and promote informed investing through interactive displays, one-to-one engagements and investor grievance redressal support.

Visitors can participate in NSE-led activities such as the ‘Wheel of Financial Freedom’ and the ‘Every Move Matters’ game, designed to simplify investing concepts through engaging formats. Joint initiatives with SEBI and MIIs include an online financial quiz and a segregation game focused on investment awareness and scam identification. The pavilion will also host investor awareness workshops and seminars, supported by interactive screens and a dedicated grievance redressal helpdesk.

As of December 2025, West Bengal had 73.5 lakh registered investors, accounting for 5.9 per cent of NSE’s investor base and ranking fourth nationally.

The state added 9.9 lakh investors in 2025 and saw multiple mainboard and SME listings, underscoring its growing participation in the capital

markets.