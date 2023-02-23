NSE receives nod from Sebi to launch SSE

New Delhi: Leading bourse NSE on Thursday said it has received final approval from markets regulator Sebi to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment on its platform. The final clearance was received on February 22, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

The Social Stock Exchange segment will provide new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them visibility and bring in increased transparency in fund mobilisation and utilisation by social enterprises.

“To bring in awareness, we have been conducting various events and hand holding social enterprises currently at various stages of onboarding on the exchange,” NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Also, he has urged social enterprises to get in touch with the NSE to understand the mechanism and benefits from registering and listing on the social stock exchange

segment.