NSE Q4 profit grows to Rs 2,650 cr

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter ended in March 2025 compared to Rs 2,488 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income stood at Rs 4,397 crore for the quarter under review, a decline of 13 per cent from Rs 5,080 crore in the March quarter of FY24, NSE said in a statement.

The board of directors of NSE recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2025. This includes a special one-time dividend of Rs 11.46 per equity share.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the exchange posted a net profit of Rs 12,188 crore, a jump of 47 per cent year-on-year basis. Consolidated total income increased by 17 per cent to Rs 19,177 crore.

In the FY25, NSE’s contribution to the exchequer was Rs 59,798 crore which comprised STT/CTT of Rs 48,439 crore.