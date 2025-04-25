NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to families of Pahalgam terror attack victims’

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people and the bourse pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives,” Chauhan, who is MD and CEO of NSE, said on X.

“In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time,” he added. On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.