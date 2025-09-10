NSE platform records ‘highest-ever’ mutual fund transactions on Sept 10
mumbai: NSE India on Wednesday said that it has processed over 15 lakh mutual fund transactions, highest-ever in a single day (September 10), on its newly migrated NSE MF Invest platform.
“This milestone would not have been possible without the trust and support of our Members and Distributors. Your cooperation during the transition phase has been invaluable in achieving this success,” it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
