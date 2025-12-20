NSE, Mumbai Climate Week launch MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge to boost climate solutions

Mumbai: National Stock Exchange (NSE), in partnership with Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), on Friday announced the launch of the MCW 2026 Innovation Challenge, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening India’s climate innovation ecosystem and accelerating scalable climate solutions aligned with national sustainability priorities.

The challenge invites applications from early-stage and growth-ready innovators across startups, academia, civil society and the wider climate ecosystem from the Global South. Entries must align with MCW’s three focus areas—Food Systems, Urban Resilience and Energy Transition—and demonstrate potential for scalability, equity and investment readiness while addressing key climate vulnerabilities.

Shortlisted participants will undergo a multi-stage evaluation process, including application screening, expert jury reviews, mentorship and acceleration clinics with thematic partners, and final presentations during Mumbai Climate Week 2026, scheduled from February 17 to 19. Selected innovators will also gain enhanced visibility through exchange-supported platforms and access to MCW’s curated investor “Speed-Seeding” sessions, connecting them with investors and ecosystem enablers.

Speaking on the launch, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, said the initiative is a call to action for next-generation climate startups to develop transformative ideas and evolve into capital market–ready enterprises. “By launching instruments such as Electricity Futures, ESG debt securities, and working on next-generation solutions like Contracts for Difference, green equity criteria and social impact bonds, we are embedding sustainability into the fabric of capital markets,” he said.

He added that such innovations would be critical in bridging India’s estimated $10.9 trillion climate finance requirement on its path to net zero by 2070, helping build a more resilient, low-carbon and inclusive economy.