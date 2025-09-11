NSE MF Invest platform hits record 15 lakh transactions in a day

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced that its NSE MF Invest platform successfully processed over 15 lakh mutual fund transactions on Wednesday — the highest ever in a single day since its migration.

The exchange credited the achievement to the trust and support of members and distributors, whose cooperation during the transition phase played a key role in reaching the milestone.

NSE said it remains committed to improving user experience, highlighting that several enhancements have already been implemented based on feedback and suggestions received.

It invited continued inputs from stakeholders to further strengthen the platform and services.