NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday launched monthly electricity futures contracts which allow power buyers, sellers, traders and retailers to manage price risks.

As of 02:00 PM, the contracts recorded more than 4,000 lots, representing more than 200 million units of electricity.

The total turnover of trade has crossed 87.36 crore, with the volume-weighted average price recorded at Rs 4,368/MWh.

The first trade opened at Rs 4,430/MWh, and as of the reporting time, the price is trending around Rs 4,364/MWh, reflecting healthy participation across participants including power generators, discoms, large industrial consumers, and market intermediaries.

This launch provides a transparent, risk-managed platform for participants to hedge electricity price volatility, support long-term power planning, and contribute to India’s broader energy transition goals.