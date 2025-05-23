NSE IPO: All outstanding issues will be resolved soon, says Sebi chairman Pandey

New Delhi: Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said that all outstanding issues in the NSE IPO will be resolved soon. The NSE’s IPO proposal has been pending with the Sebi as the regulator has certain concerns.

Sebi’s concerns include the compensation given to key management personnel, technology and the majority ownership in Clearing Corporation, among others.

“All the outstanding issues will be resolved and we will move forward...NSE and Sebi are talking, they are resolving the issues and I’m very hopeful, it will be cleared and will move forward,” Pandey told reporters at an event organised by Assocham. Asked when the issues would be resolved, he said,” Can’t give a timeline but we should be soon doing it”.

The bourse has restarted its listing process by applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) at the Sebi.

It can be noted that NSE’s IPO plans have been stuck for over eight years now. The bourse first filed its draft papers in 2016 to mobilise Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale by existing shareholders, who were looking to offload 22 per cent shares to the public.

However, approval was not granted by Sebi due to regulatory concerns pertaining to governance and the co-location matter.