NSE holds bell ringing ceremony to mark launch of Electricity Futures

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) hosted a bell-ringing ceremony on Friday to formally mark the launch of Monthly Electricity Futures Contracts under the Commodity Derivatives segment, and new spot market dashboard. The product, live since July 14, 2025, aims to bring much-needed hedging and price visibility for participants in India’s growing electricity sector.

The ceremony was attended by key market stakeholders and was graced by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI; Jishnu Barua, Chairperson, CERC; SC Saxena, CMD, Grid – India, Renu Narang, CEO, NVVYN, Dr Sushanta Chatterjee, CRO CERC, Rakesh Kunar Jain, President CPAI, and other key senior dignitaries from the power and financial ecosystem.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD&CEO, NSE, stated that “This launch marks a turning point in India’s electricity market. It aligns our financial markets with international best practices while addressing the specific needs of our domestic power sector. With the help of SEBI, CERC, and multiple market participants, this product will serve as a risk-management tool for India’s energy consumers and suppliers.”