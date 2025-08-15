NSE chief Chauhan hails India’s progress

Mumbai: Marking the 79th Independence Day, NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan lauded India’s progress and rising global stature, extending warm wishes to the nation.

“On this Independence Day, we celebrate the values and determination that have shaped our nation’s journey. As India completes 79 years of independence, we stand proud as a confident nation, committed to growth, innovation, and building a better future for all, while also enhancing our global presence. My heartfelt wishes to everyone for a Happy Independence Day”, he said.

On the eve of Independence Day, the NSE headquarters glowed in Tricolour lights, symbolising pride, unity and national spirit.

He noted that investors from outside the top 10 states now form 26.9 per cent of the total, with Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh driving growth. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat lead in total registered investors.