NSE cautions against unregistered Telegram channel offering tips

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India has cautioned investors against a Telegram channel named “Trader Study”, operating through mobile number “8657082976” for allegedly offering securities market tips without authorisation.

The exchange said the entity handling the channel is not registered as a member or an authorised person of any NSE-registered trading member. Investors have been advised not to subscribe to schemes or products that promise indicative, assured or guaranteed returns in the stock market.

It also warned investors not to share trading credentials such as user IDs and passwords with any person or entity. It urged investors to verify the credentials of stock brokers and authorised per-sons through the “Know/Locate Your Stock Broker” facility available on its website, which also lists des-ignated client bank accounts disclosed by trading members. The exchange clarified that participation in such prohibited schemes is entirely at investors’ own risk, and disputes arising from them will not be eligible for investor protection, grievance redressal mechanisms of the NSE.