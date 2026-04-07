NSE and S&P Global Energy tie-up for derivatives launch

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced a strategic collaboration with S&P Global Energy to introduce exchange-traded derivatives based on its Platts physical spot market benchmarks. This marks a significant step in deepening India’s energy derivatives ecosystem and aligning it with globally recognized pricing standards.

As part of this collaboration, NSE will initially launch Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures contracts based on the Platts Dated Brent benchmark. The exchange aims to provide market participants with a robust, transparent, and globally relevant risk management tool linked to internationally trusted energy reference prices.

The proposed contracts are designed to aid a wide spectrum of market participants, including refiners, importers, traders, financial institutions, and investors seeking exposure to global Brent crude oil markets through a regulated domestic platform.

NSE has received approval from the Regulator to launch the Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures. The Exchange has announced that they will be launching the contracts on April 13, 2026.