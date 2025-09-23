NSE and BSE to conduct special 1-hr Diwali Muhurat trading session on Oct 21

New Delhi: Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, to mark the festival of Diwali, the bourses announced on Monday.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) — the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali — and it is believed that trading during the ‘Muhurat’ or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, but a special trading window will be open for one hour. The exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1.45 pm.