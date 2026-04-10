NSE Achieves Nanosecond-Level Order Acknowledgement Across Currency, Commodity, Cash, and Equity Derivatives Segments

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the world’s largest derivatives exchange by volume, has deployed its Immediate Acknowledgement feature across Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives, Cash (Capital Market), and Equity Derivatives from April 11, 2026, delivering order acknowledgement in nanoseconds for median and mean observations, a significant improvement over the previous system response time of 100 microseconds.

This milestone represents a transformative upgrade to NSE’s trading infrastructure, reinforcing India’s position at the forefront of global exchange technology and furthering the Exchange’s commitment to building a transparent, efficient, and world-class capital markets ecosystem.

The Technological Leap

Under the enhanced process flow, every order sent to the NSE trading system now receives an immediate acknowledgement within nanoseconds (1 second = 10⁶ microseconds = 10⁹ nanoseconds). This real-time receipt confirmation is followed by the standard processing and confirmation or rejection message, ensuring that market participants can track order receipt instantaneously, with dramatically improved certainty and transparency. Currently, there is no other exchange in the world who is claiming to be giving response time in nanoseconds.

Phased Rollout

The Immediate Acknowledgement feature, deployed as part of a new encryption mechanism, was introduced in a phased manner:

▪ Currency Derivatives (CD) – effective July 12, 2025 (Circular: NSE/CD/69056)

▪ Commodity Derivatives (CO) – effective December 13, 2025 (Circular: NSE/COM/71599)

▪ Capital Market / Equities (CM) – effective April 11, 2026 (Circular: NSE/CMTR/72769)

▪ Equity Derivatives (FO) – effective April 11, 2026 (Circular: NSE/FAOP/72763)

The extension to Cash and Equity Derivatives segments includes a phased coexistence period, allowing members to transition smoothly from the existing encryption framework.

Why This Matters

Enhanced Market Transparency: Real-time order acknowledgement provides members with instant visibility into order receipt, eliminating uncertainty in the order lifecycle.

Operational Confidence: Market participants can now track every order in real time, enabling faster decision-making and improved risk management.

Global Technology Leadership: The speed enhancement underscores NSE’s commitment to maintaining infrastructure that rivals, and leads, the world’s most advanced exchanges.

Seamless Member Experience: The phased coexistence model ensures zero disruption to ongoing trading operations while transitioning to the new framework.