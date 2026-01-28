NSE Academy signs pact with CFA Institute

Mumbai: NSE Academy Limited, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India, has partnered with CFA Institute to expand investment and financial markets education. Under the collaboration, NSE Academy will offer CFA Institute’s globally recognised certification and professional learning programmes across areas such as investment foundations, financial markets, data science and ESG.

The partnership aims to strengthen workforce readiness by integrating internationally benchmarked qualifications, including the Investment Foundations Certificate, into NSE Academy’s upskilling and professional certification

offerings.