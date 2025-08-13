NSDL June quarter net profit rises 24% to Rs 82.6 crore

New Delhi: National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Tuesday posted 24 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 82.6 crore for June quarter 2025-26 driven by strong revenue growth and expansion in market share.

In the same quarter last year, the depository had logged a profit of of Rs 66.6 crore. Total income climbed 21.68 per cent to Rs 190.4 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 156.5 crore in April-June FY25, the newly-listed company said in a statement.

Operationally, NSDL’s demat account market share surged to 15.5 per cent from 9.4 per cent a year ago, with the total number of demat accounts crossing the 4-crore mark as of June 30, 2025.

In the unlisted market segment, the number of companies admitted rose to 10,392 during the quarter, taking the depository’s equity market share to 73.2 per cent, up from 70.8 per cent in Q1 FY25.

NSDL, which debuted in the market on August 6, also retained a dominant 86.6 per cent share of total demat custody value.