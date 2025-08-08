NSDL jumps 19% on day 3, post-listing gains hit 52%

New Delhi: Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) surged nearly 19 per cent on August 8 (Friday), marking the third straight day of gains since its stock market debut.

The stock is now up over 52 per cent in just three sessions and trades more than 68 per cent above its IPO price.

NSDL had listed on August 6 at Rs 880 per share on the BSE, a 10 per cent premium over its IPO price of Rs 790. While the listing was solid, it fell slightly short of the 16 per cent premium indicated in the grey market before debut.

The company’s market capitalisation has now crossed Rs 26,000 crore, boosted by strong investor interest. Analysts suggest holding the stock for the long term, citing NSDL’s strong fundamentals and its leadership in the depository space.

NSDL’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at around 77, higher than that of rival CDSL, whose P/E is approximately 66.