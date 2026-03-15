NRIs buy DLF properties worth `5,250 cr in April-Dec

New Delhi: DLF Limited has sold properties worth about Rs 5,250 crore to non-resident Indians (NRIs) during April–December of the current fiscal, accounting for nearly one-third of its total sales bookings.

According to the company’s investor presentation, DLF’s total sales bookings stood at Rs 16,176 crore in the first nine months of 2025-26. Of this, properties worth Rs 5,247 crore were purchased by NRIs across its projects, raising their share in total sales to 32.5 per cent.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at DLF Home Developers, said the contribution from NRI buyers has risen sharply in the past three years—from around 5 per cent earlier to nearly 30 per cent so far this year.

He attributed the increase to the company’s brand value, service standards and stable capital appreciation. Overseas buyers, he added, are increasingly focusing on project quality, developer credibility, service standards and long-term value rather than short-term speculation.

Demand from NRIs has also been supported by the company’s in-house hospitality, rental management and re-trade capabilities.

In FY25, NRIs purchased properties worth about Rs 3,500 crore in DLF projects, accounting for 16 per cent of total sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore. In FY24, the company recorded sales bookings of Rs 14,778 crore and out of that, nearly Rs 3,400 crore of pre-sales (23 per cent) were contributed by NRIs.

DLF has launched several luxury housing projects in Gurugram, Mumbai and the Chandigarh Tricity region to tap demand from domestic and overseas buyers. One of its biggest launches was ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram, where around 220 apartments had been sold by December 2025.