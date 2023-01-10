NPPA releases draft version of ceiling prices’ calculation

New Delhi: Aimed at revising the ceiling prices of essential drugs, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has released the draft version of calculation of ceiling prices for 45 formulations under the revised Schedule I of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.



According to the draft calculation sheet, the list includes prices calculated for almost nine formulations with a Moving Annual Turnover (MAT) of over Rs 100 crore, which are expected to see a downward revision of ceiling price.

Those formulations in the over Rs 100 crore segment include amoxicillin 200 mg plus clavulanic acid 5 ml (Rs 287.17 crore MAT) with a calculated ceiling price of Rs 1.70 per ml, which is 15 per cent reduction from the current ceiling price; carboxymethylcellulose drops 0.5 percent (Rs 286.20 crore MAT) with a calculated ceiling price of Rs 10.66 per ml, which is 24.88 percent reduction; rituximab injection 10 mg/ml (Rs 160.10 crore MAT) with a calculated ceiling price of Rs 593.84 per ml, which is 29.49 percent reduction; erythropoietin injection 10000 IU/ml (Rs 141.35 crore MAT) with a calculated ceiling price of Rs 1,698.39 per ml, which is 41.20 percent reduction, etc.

The others above Rs 100 crore MAT in the list include salbutamol inhalation (MDI/DPI) 100 mcg/dose (Rs 105.83 crore MAT) with a calculated ceiling price of Rs 0.44 per MDI without any price reduction; Cefixime oral liquid 100 mg/5ml (Rs 104.34 crore MAT) with a calculated ceiling price of Rs 2.11 per ml, which is 11.72 percent reduction; and cefixime oral liquid 50mg/5ml (Rs 101.16 crore MAT) with calculated ceiling price of Rs 1.42 per ml, which is 12.35 percent reduction. The NPPA is in the process of fixing the ceiling prices of the formulations listed in the Schedule I of the DPCO, 2013, after it has revised the Schedule replacing the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2015 with the latest NLEM, 2022.