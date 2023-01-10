NPPA fixes ceiling price of 40 drugs; including for hepatitis B, diabetes & opioid addiction

New Delhi: Aimed at making available quality drugs at affordable prices, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price of 40 key drugs, including life saving drugs that are used in treating hepatitis B infection.



According to an official order, the NPPA has fixed the retail price of 40 drugs, including those used to treat high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, bacterial infections, antibiotics and those used to treat opioid dependence/addiction.

The retail price of key drugs has been fixed under the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013.

Some of the formulations includes sitagliptin phosphate and metformin hydrochloride tablets, dapagliflozin, sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride (as extended release) tablets, atorvastatin & bempedoic acid tablet, buprenorphine (A) + naloxone (B), tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), etc.

The retail price of sitagliptin phosphate and metformin hydrochloride tablets has been fixed at Rs 12.45 for one tablet, which means a strip of 10 tablets would now cost to patients at Rs 124.50, while a strip of dapagliflozin, sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride (as extended release) tablets, which is used to treat type-2 diabetes and manufactured by Cipla, may now be available for patients at Rs 287.

The apex drug price regulator has fixed the ceiling price of Tenofovir Alafenamide Fumarate (TAF), which is used for treating hepatitis B infection, at Rs 43.59 per tablet.

The strip of 10 tablets of 25 mg TAF would now be available at Rs 436 for retail customers.

Also, the retail price of bisoprolol fumerate & amlodipine tablets, which is used for treating high blood pressure, has now been fixed at Rs 8.34 for one tablet.

As per the NPPA order, the manufacturer may add goods and services tax only if they have paid actually or it is payable to the government on the retail price and shall issue a price list in Form–V from date of notification as per paragraph 24 of the DPCO, 2013 to NPPA through IPDMS and submit a copy to state drug controller and dealers.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority order further states that in case the retail price of any of mentioned formulations is not complied with, then the concerned manufacturer/marketing company will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount.