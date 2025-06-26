‘NPCI’s net profit grows 42% in FY 25’

NEW dELHI: The National Payments Corporation of India, which oversees retail payment systems in the country, has reported a 42 per cent growth in standalone net profits during the financial year ending March 2025, data from rating agency ICRA noted in its credit report.

NPCI reported a net profit of Rs 1,552 crore in FY 25 on a standalone basis, ICRA stated. During FY 24, NPCI reported Rs 1,095 crore net profit.

According to unaudited and provisional figures disclosed by the ratings agency, NPCI’s operating income rose 18.95 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,270 crore, up from Rs 2,749 crore in FY2024.

NPCI has not yet published any financial information for FY 25.