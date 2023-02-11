‘Now, know about history of postage stamps via video reels’

New Delhi: Aligning with the technological developments in the IT sector, the Department of Posts has come up with an innovative idea to encourage children to let them know about the history of postage stamps through the Digital Philately exhibition, which will be the first of its kind in the country.

While announcing the proposed initiative, Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the Digital Philately exhibition is aimed at showcasing the history of stamps through reels or short videos on different social media platforms.

During the inaugural session of five days National Philatelic Exhibition, Amritpex 2023, which is happening after 2008, the union minister said that the digital exhibition will start within 20 days and during the digital show, information about one stamp per week will be shown through video reels.

The minister, who enquired about the social media familiarity of children present on the occasion, said that the short video will be made available on Sunday or Monday of every week to show information about stamps in the form of reels for either 30 seconds or 25 seconds. On the occasion, MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that Postman now just doesn’t bring mail as he has started bringing bank and delivering social service.

Explaining about the objective of the proposed digital philatelic show, Postal Secretary Vineet Pandey said, “It’s a well-thought idea of the union minister to make children know about the history of postage stamps in a creative manner. Children will learn about the historical values of postage stamps in a storytelling way.” “The department is ready to organise the digital philatelic show within a stipulated time period,” Pandey said, adding that the exhibitors at the event are selected from across the country and the winners at the national exhibition are selected for participation in international philately competition.

On the occasion, Manju Kumar, CPMG, Delhi, said that themes of the exhibition are centered on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and New India with special focus on Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Nature and Wildlife, and India’s culture and history.