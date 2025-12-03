Not losing sleep over falling rupee against dollar: CEA

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the government is “not losing sleep” over the rupee’s fall past 90 per US dollar, noting that the decline is not significantly impacting inflation or exports.

The rupee hit a record low of 90.21 amid foreign fund outflows and higher crude prices, raising concerns over import costs for sectors such as petroleum, electronics, and gems and jewellery.

He said the currency may stabilise next year, even as the rupee has weakened about 5 per cent in 2025.

On investment flows, he said India could surpass $100 billion in gross FDI this year. In the first half of the fiscal, FDI rose to about $50 billion, up from $42.3 billion a year ago. Gross inflows reached $81.04 billion in 2024-25, a 14 per cent rise.

He added that geopolitical shifts, post-pandemic localisation trends, and structural issues such as tax-es, infrastructure and last-mile connectivity have complicated FDI inflows, but the government is working to address these challenges.