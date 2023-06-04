Not a merger but only transfer of policyholder related assets, liabilities of Sahara Life: SBI Life

New Delhi: SBI Life, a subsidiary of country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has said it is not a merger between the two companies but only a transfer of the policyholder related assets and liabilities of Sahara Life Insurance.

On Friday regulator Irdai directed SBI Life Insurance to takeover the policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of stressed Sahara India Life Insurance Co Ltd (SILIC).

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Irdai in view of deteriorating financial health of the SILIC.

Following the Irdai order, SBI Life assured two lakh policyholders of “high levels” of service and commitment as is accorded to our customers.

“We have started and we are expeditiously working on the process of integrating all these policyholders in our systems. While the full integration may take some time, we request these policyholders to reach out to us on our helpline number 1800 267 9090 or email us at saharalife@sbilife.co.in,” it said

SBI Life will shortly reach out to these policyholders and intimate them about various touch points and manner of servicing for a smooth transition, it said.