Norway: FM Sitharaman highlights India’s expanding trade architecture

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday highlighted India’s expanding trade architecture and said the country provides a durable framework for trade, industrial collaboration and long-term investments.



In a roundtable meeting with prominent Norwegian CEOs and investors in Oslo, Sitharaman said her official visit to Norway has witnessed engaging and positive discussions on India as an investment destination and the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

“In the light of India’s expanding trade architecture, including agreements with European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU, the UK and the US, the Union Finance Minister highlighted the conditions in India that provide a durable framework for trade, industrial collaboration and long-term investments,” the Union Finance Ministry said in a X post. She said that Union Budget 2026-27 also underpins the reform focus of the Government of India on easing regulatory and compliance burden for citizens and companies.

The participants appreciated the predictable policy and macroeconomic environment in India and acknowledged the reform efforts and momentum by the government, the ministry said.

The CEO of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund made a presentation highlighting India’s growth and reform story and the potential and scope of investment opportunities between the two countries across key sectors.

The roundtable covered deliberations around the existing and potential opportunities for business and investment cooperation across key sectors, including renewables, carbon capture, rare earths, and financial services.

Separately, Sitharaman met Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who said that the country is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for later in the year and conveyed his confidence that it would further expand India-Norway cooperation. Store appreciated India’s reform momentum and said that Norway and India can collaborate in the sectors of fisheries, health tech, maritime and space.