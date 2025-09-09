Northeast Frontier Railway achieves 14.1% rise in freight loading in Aug

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is tirelessly working round the clock to serve its customers and ensure the prompt delivery of essential commodities to end users. During the month of August, 2025, the zone successfully loaded 0.916 million tonnes, reflecting a 14.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In August, 2025, several commodities recorded significant growth in freight loading compared to the same period last year. Cement loading recorded a 258.8 per cent increase, while coal loading rose by 120 per cent, dolomite loading grew by 5.0 per cent, Fertilizer loading increased by 68.8 per cent, container loading increase by 23.1 per cent and POL loading increased by 18.6 per cent. Additionally, in other segments, stone chips registered a notable rise of 168.4 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year.

The consistent growth in freight loading reflects the rising economic activity in the region. This upward trend has not only strengthened the region’s economic landscape but also contributed significantly to NFR’s revenue. Moving forward, NFR remains committed to technical advancements aimed at enhancing service reliability and efficiency, ensuring sustained growth in freight

transportation.