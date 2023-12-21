No tolled highway with full capital cost recovery, says govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said there are no tolled national highways in the country that have completely recovered the capital cost.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there is no provision for closing of user fee plaza after completion of concession period/recovery of capital cost as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

“There are no tolled national highways (Public/ Private funded) in the country of which capital cost has been completely recovered,” the minister said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

Meanwhile, the government has identified 5,803 black spots in the entire National Highways network in the country, with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka having the biggest share of such highly dangerous stretches, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said state/UT-wise details of the accidents/fatalities at these black spots based on the data for 2018-2020 received from states.

Stretches of NH of about 500 metres where at least five road accidents have taken place during the three years, resulting in 10 fatalities, are designated as accident black spots.

According to Gadkari, among all states, Tamil Nadu has the maximum of 748 black spots, followed by West Bengal (701), and Telangana (485).

“National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has spent an amount of Rs 15,702.80 crore for repair and maintenance, including measures taken for improvement of above said black spots on NHs entrusted to NHAI during the last five financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23,” Gadkari added.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said NHAI has recently taken up review of 39 tunnels in 26 projects on 14 NHs in which review of 17 tunnel projects have been completed and that of five tunnel projects are scheduled to be completed by December.

The construction work of four tunnel projects has not yet commenced, he added.