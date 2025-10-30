No new RBI rule for demonetised banknotes: PIB

NEW DELHI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s Fact Check unit has dismissed the claim being made in a “news article” circulating on social media that the Reserve Bank of India has issued new rules for exchanging old demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

The PIB Fact Check in a post on social media platform X said that the claim made in the news article is fake. The post further said that the RBI has not issued any such rule.

“Please visit the official website of RBI for latest updates on financial regulations and information - https://rbi.org.in,” it added.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes to curb black money, counterfeiting, and terrorist funding by removing high-denomination currency notes from circulation. Other goals include formalising the economy, encouraging digital and cashless transactions, and combating corruption and tax evasion.