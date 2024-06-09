Washington: Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y this year, chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on X on Saturday.

“No Model Y ‘refresh’ is coming out this year”, Musk said, adding that Tesla continuously improves its cars, “so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better,” Reuters reported.

Tesla has been slow to refresh its ageing models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items, while rivals in China,

the world’s largest auto market, are rolling out cheaper models.