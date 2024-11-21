No mention of wrongdoing by SECI in Adani case: CMD

New Delhi: Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), the nodal agency for implementation of renewable projects in India, has not been mentioned for any wrongdoing in the Adani case, its CMD R P Gupta said on Thursday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay $265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

“There is nothing against SECI that SECI has done anything wrong. That is no where. There is no mention of any wrongdoing or irregularity on part of SECI,” he said.