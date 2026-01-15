No mandate from govt on source code sharing, says MAIT

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has not mandated the sharing of source code, a part of software that controls the functioning of technology devices, IT hardware manufacturers’ body MAIT said on Wednesday.

It was recently reported that a draft document of the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) has expressed views against the need for source code sharing by companies with testing labs as per the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR).

“MAIT wishes to categorically state that the Office Memorandum issued on June 18, 2025, by the Government of India overrules any prior interpretations suggesting mandatory sharing of source code. We hereby reiterate that MeitY has not mandated source code,” the industry body said.

MAIT members include Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, HP, Nokia, Dixon, Lenovo, and VVDN, among others.

The IT players’ body said that the memorandum from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) provides clear guidance that supersedes earlier drafts or discussions, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and safeguarding intellectual property.

“MAIT’s internal documents are solely for internal deliberation and knowledge-sharing among members. Any suggestion that MAIT has advocated compulsory source code sharing is incorrect and misleading,” the statement said.

On Sunday, Meity said it has started routine stakeholder consultations on mobile safety and security requirements with stakeholders, and will address legitimate concerns raised by the industry before firming up any framework.

The Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements also seek the sharing of source code with a testing lab for security testing.

However, the government has not yet mandated it.

The ministry said that mobile security is a critical aspect as smartphones are increasingly used for financial transactions, delivery of public services, and storage of sensitive personal information, which makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals.

“Meity has been engaging with industry representatives to better understand the technical challenges, compliance burdens, and international best practices adopted by smartphone manufacturers. The ministry reiterates that all legitimate concerns raised by the industry will be examined with an open mind, in the best interests of both the country and the industry,” it had said.