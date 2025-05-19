NMPA proposes new deep-draft cargo berth for over 60K DWT ships

New Delhi: A new deep-draft general cargo berth to handle large ships of over 60,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) at Mangalore port would cost Rs 206.17 crore with completion slated in two years, says a proposal by New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA).

Seeking approval of the Delegated Investment Board for the new berth, the NMPA said Berth 17 was being developed since it had handed over the multipurpose deep-draft berth 14 for container movement to JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd.

The new berth will handle RoRo/cruise ships, bunkering cargo ships, iron ore, fertilizers, river sand, bentonite, gypsum, machinery, steel coil etc. with a proposed capacity of 6.14 million tonnes per annum.

A deep-draft berth is required as ships deployed for limestone, iron ore and other cargo require at least 12 metres draft to allow ships of 80,000-1,20,000 DWT. These have considerable growth prospect due to increased industrial activities in the hinterland.

The project will be implemented on stand-alone basis through internal resources and will generate revenue through handling charges, land rentals, port dues, pilotage charges and berth hire etc. The internal rate of return has been estimated at 15.85 per cent.

Since it would be a multipurpose berth, a flexible system of wharf cranes with different types of grabs, mobile cranes would be provided.

New Mangalore Port is a deep-water port and the only major port of Karnataka. It is approached through a 7.5 km long channel. The Port has a total land area of approximately 822 hectares and water spread area of about 120 ha.