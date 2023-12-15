NML sets coal production record at 23.223 MMT in just 257 days for FY24

New Delhi: NTPC Mining Limited (NML) a 100 per cent subsidiary company of NTPC ltd has added yet another feather in the cap. The company has surpassed the coal production in FY24 by producing 23.223 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) on December 13, 2023 compared to 23.203 MMT in FY23.

The remarkable milestone is achieved in the record time of 257 days which is 108 days less than previous Financial Year 2022-23, recording the year on year (YOY) growth of 77 per cent in coal production and 88 per cent in dispatch.

The outstanding performance reflects NTPC Mining‘s relentless commitment towards enhancing the Coal production from its captive mines contributing to NTPC’s fuel security and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

Till date, NTPC Mining Ltd has produced cumulative coal production more than 91 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its four operational captive coal mines i.e. Pakri Barwadih & Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

In its pursuit of sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a comprehensive range of strategies and cutting-edge technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

The Ministry of Coal (MoC) has recognized NML by signing Deed of Adherence between MoC, NTPC Ltd and NML on 27th September 2023.